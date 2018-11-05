Loading articles...

NBC says it will stop airing Trump immigrant ad

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – NBC says that “after further review,” it will stop airing President Donald Trump’s campaign advertisement that featured an immigrant accused of murder.

The advertisement aired on “Sunday Night Football” and on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday.

CNN rejected the same ad, declaring it racist. That drew a public rebuke from the president’s son, Donald J. Trump Jr.

NBC said Monday that in its further review, it recognizes the insensitive nature of the ad.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.