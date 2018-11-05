Loading articles...

Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,217.70, up 98.42 points)

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Basic Materials. Up two cents, or 16.67 per cent, to $0.14 on 23.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. up 36 cents, or 3.91 per cent, to $9.56 on 18.1 million shares.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX:TGOD). Health care. Up $1.29, or 36.96 per cent, to $4.78 on 16.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down two cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $3.26 on 13.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 22 cents, or 8.21 per cent, to $2.90 on 8.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial services. Down 36 cents, or 1.64 per cent, to $21.61 on 7.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $17.31 on 3.5 million shares. The company says shareholders have voted more than 99 per cent in favour of a takeover of Randgold Resources Ltd. Randgold shareholders are set to vote on the merger Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.