Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,217.70, up 98.42 points)

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Basic Materials. Up two cents, or 16.67 per cent, to $0.14 on 23.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. up 36 cents, or 3.91 per cent, to $9.56 on 18.1 million shares.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TSX:TGOD). Health care. Up $1.29, or 36.96 per cent, to $4.78 on 16.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down two cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $3.26 on 13.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 22 cents, or 8.21 per cent, to $2.90 on 8.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial services. Down 36 cents, or 1.64 per cent, to $21.61 on 7.6 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Up three cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $17.31 on 3.5 million shares. The company says shareholders have voted more than 99 per cent in favour of a takeover of Randgold Resources Ltd. Randgold shareholders are set to vote on the merger Wednesday.