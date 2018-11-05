Monahan, Pettersson, Point named NHL three stars of the week

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson (40) scores on Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) during third period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Calgary Flames centre Sean Monahan, Pettersson and Tampa Bay Lightning centre Brayden Point have been named the NHL three stars of the week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Calgary Flames centre Sean Monahan, Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson and Tampa Bay Lightning centre Brayden Point have been named the NHL three stars of the week.
Monahan had four straight two-point performances and tied for the league lead with eight points (four goals, four assists) over four games as the Flames moved into first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-0-0 week.
Pettersson shared the lead with four goals and added three assists as the Canucks won all three of their games last week.
Point led the NHL with six assists and added two goal in four games as the Lightning won three of their for games to move into first place in the Eastern Conference.