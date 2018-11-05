Loading articles...

Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street

Last Updated Nov 5, 2018 at 10:21 am EST

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, file photo trader Peter Tuchman, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mostly higher in early trading as gains for energy companies are offset by losses in other parts of the market.

A big jump in natural gas prices was helping send energy companies higher in the early going Monday. EOG Resources climbed 4.5 per cent.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was up 4 per cent after the company announced solid results over the weekend and said it repurchased almost $1 billion in its own stock.

Technology companies continue to struggle as Apple fell 2.4 per cent.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3 per cent to 2,730.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 93 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 25,367. The Nasdaq composite slipped 30 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 7,323.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.