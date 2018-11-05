Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man struck by vehicle near Dufferin and Eglinton
by News Staff
Posted Nov 5, 2018 8:27 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 5, 2018 at 9:22 pm EST
A car is seen with damage to the windshield and hood after being involved in a collision where a pedestrian was struck near Dufferin and Eglinton on Nov. 5, 2018. CITYNEWS/David Misener.
One man is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area.
Officers responded to a call for a collision on Dufferin Street at Wingold Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Monday.
Police told CityNews the victims is in his 50s or 60s. His injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening.
The driver remained on scene.
Roads in the area are partially closed for the investigation.
Another pedestrian wearing all black according to news reports crossing the street when it’s dark not at a crosswalk. How many more people does this have to happen to get the message across about why you should be using what’s available to cross the street instead of trying to outrun a moving vehicle. How much time did you save considering you almost lost your life instantaneously?