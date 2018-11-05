Man struck by vehicle near Dufferin and Eglinton

One man is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Officers responded to a call for a collision on Dufferin Street at Wingold Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Police told CityNews the victims is in his 50s or 60s. His injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening.

The driver remained on scene.

Roads in the area are partially closed for the investigation.