Male seriously injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Last Updated Nov 5, 2018 at 5:14 pm EST

A male has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the Oakwood Village area in the daylight hours on November 5, 2018. CITYNEWS/Peter Dworschak

A male has been rushed to a trauma centre after being shot in Oakwood Village.

Toronto police were alerted the shooting at Alameda Avenue and Gloucester Grove near Eglinton and Oakwood Avenues by just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

The male was found suffering from gun shot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a black vehicle was seen leaving the area.

There is no word yet on any suspects.

