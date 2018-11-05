Male seriously injured in Oakwood Village shooting

A male has been rushed to a trauma centre after being shot in Oakwood Village.

Toronto police were alerted the shooting at Alameda Avenue and Gloucester Grove near Eglinton and Oakwood Avenues by just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

The male was found suffering from gun shot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a black vehicle was seen leaving the area.

There is no word yet on any suspects.