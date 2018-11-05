Driver arrested for impaired after car plunges into Lake Ontario

A driver is facing charges after a vehicle slammed through a barrier and plunged into Lake Ontario in Oakville.

Halton regional police were called to the area of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East around 3 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a person knocking on doors.

“Officers were called to a report of a male banging on a residence. Upon attending, they found the male who was soaking wet at the back of a residence,” Det.-Const. Martin Dick said at the scene.

Police then found the car in the lake at the end of Maple Grove.

The driver had managed to get out of the vehicle and then started to knock on doors in the area. He has been arrested for impaired driving.

Dick said no other occupants were found in the vehicle but that they are still searching the surrounding area.

