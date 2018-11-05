Loading articles...

Driver arrested for impaired after car plunges into Lake Ontario

Last Updated Nov 5, 2018 at 6:59 am EST

A vehicle plunged into Lake Ontario in Oakville on Nov. 5, 2018. CITYNEWS

A driver is facing charges after a vehicle slammed through a barrier and plunged into Lake Ontario in Oakville.

Halton regional police were called to the area of Maple Grove Drive and Lakeshore Road East around 3 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a person knocking on doors.

“Officers were called to a report of a male banging on a residence. Upon attending, they found the male who was soaking wet at the back of a residence,” Det.-Const. Martin Dick said at the scene.

Police then found the car in the lake at the end of Maple Grove.

The driver had managed to get out of the vehicle and then started to knock on doors in the area. He has been arrested for impaired driving.

Dick said no other occupants were found in the vehicle but that they are still searching the surrounding area.

|||
WayneL

Just can’t understand why people are still doing this. And we all pay for it with our increasing insurance rates. Shaking my head.
Maybe we should require anybody convicted of impaired driving to do community service by first publicly apologizing and expaining why he/she did it, then spending time speaking to high school kids about the dangers of being impaired.

November 05, 2018 at 7:23 am