Premier Ford shuffles cabinet after Jim Wilson's resignation

He is just 129 days into his mandate, but Premier Doug Ford has shuffled his cabinet.

“After four months of unprecedented action, we are taking this opportunity to calibrate our cabinet assignments to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitments to the people,” Ford said in a statement released Monday.

“We have the best team in politics and a plan that is working.”

This comes after the sudden resignation of Economic Development Minister Jim Wilson on Friday.

A statement from the premier’s office released late Friday stated that Wilson resigned from cabinet and the Tory caucus “to seek treatment for addiction issues” related to alcohol.

Wilson is Ford’s most senior minister and has been a PC MPP for 28 years.

Government House Leader Todd Smith, who took over for Wilson’s portfolio on an interim basis, will take on the role full time.

As well, the following changes have been made:

John Yakabuski, MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke, is appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, is appointed Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, is appointed Minister of Transportation.

Michael Tibollo, MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge, is appointed Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Bill Walker, MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, is appointed to cabinet as the Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

As well, Whitby MPP Lorne Coe has been appointed Government Caucus Whip and Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte, is appointed Deputy Government Caucus Whip.