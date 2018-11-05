Close call: UK fisherman saved from aggressive seals

LONDON – A British fisherman had to be rescued from a cliff face after fleeing an aggressive colony of about 50 grey seals and their young pups, coast guards said Monday.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the fisherman was walking on a beach in southeastern Scotland when he came across the seals, who became agitated and aggressive.

He climbed up a cliff face but became trapped before reaching the top and used his phone to call for emergency aid.

Rescue teams were able to lower the man into a lifeboat and take him to safety in Eyemouth harbour.

He is being treated for exposure to the cold but did not suffer any injuries.

Coast guard officer Jonathan Mustard said people walking along the coast should beware of seals protecting their young. He said walkers and fishermen should have a fully charged phone so they can summon help if needed.

“Aggressive seals are not a common occurrence and in this case they may have been protecting or defending their natural habitat and their young,” he said.

This story has been corrected to say that the incident occurred in southeastern Scotland, not northern Scotland.