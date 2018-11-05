Shooter at large after attack at California rehab centre

Authorities say a shooter opened fire inside a California rehab centre, killing a man and wounding two other people.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Monday to calls that employees at the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael had been shot.

Deputies found three shooting victims — a man who died at the scene, and a man and woman who were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known and they have not been identified.

The office says the shooter fled and deputies are searching the area with assistance from four other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities say they have identified the shooter, who remains at large. However, they declined to release the name of the suspect or identify the victims in order to protect the investigation.

A possible motive has not been disclosed.

The detox centre says on its website it treats people with alcohol and drug addiction and “co-occurring psychiatric problems.”