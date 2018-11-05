Man arrested after alleged axe attack in Oshawa park on Halloween

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to attack another man with an axe in an Oshawa park on Halloween.

Durham police were called to Memorial Park around 6 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a man armed with a brush axe.

Police say the suspect was acting aggressively and became involved in an altercation with another man.

He allegedly assaulted the victim and tried striking him with the axe. Police say the assailant also damaged a parked car.

Several bystanders intervened and were able to hold him until officers arrived.

Brandon Welsh, from Brock Township, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing.