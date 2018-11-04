Loading articles...

Two men charged with trafficking fentanyl after traffic stop in Pickering, Ont.

Police say they have charged two men with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Pickering.

Police say they made the arrests Thursday morning near Bayly Street and St. Martins Drive.

They say further investigation led officers to seize a quantity of fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia. The estimated value of the drugs is  just over $52,000..

Rukshan Nanayakkara, 24 from Pickering and Diquan Moore, 24 from Mallorytown are both charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They are being held for a bail hearing.

 

