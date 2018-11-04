Trudeau apologizes to Tsilhqot'in community members for 1864 hanging of chiefs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized Friday for a historic wrong committed against the Tsilhqot’in community in British Columbia.

Trudeau arrived on horseback to a remote area in Nemiah Valley to personally deliver an apology for the hangings of six chiefs during the so-called Chilcotin War more than 150 years ago — the largest mass execution in Canadian history at that time.

The visit followed a “statement of exoneration” that Trudeau made in the House of Commons in March, during which he apologized for the hangings before Tsilhqot’in leaders who gathered in the parliamentary chamber and said he would accept an invitation to do so again in their territory.

The incident stems from a deadly confrontation with a white road-building crew that had entered Tsilhqot’in territory without permission in 1864.

After the workers were killed, five chiefs attended what they were led to believe would be peace talks at the invitation of government representatives, but instead they were arrested, tried and hanged near Quesnel. They were Head War Chief Lhats’as’in, Chief Biyil, Chief Tellot, Chief Tahpitt and Chief Chayses. Chief Ahan was hanged in New Westminister in 1865.

The Tsilhqot’in have long disputed the government’s authority to execute the six chiefs as criminals, describing the confrontation as an altercation between warring nations.

