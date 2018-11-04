Loading articles...

Saturday's Games

Last Updated Nov 4, 2018 at 2:00 am EST

CFL

Edmonton 33 Winnipeg 24

Montreal 30 Hamilton 28

Calgary 26 B.C. 9

NHL

Calgary 5 Chicago 3

Toronto 5 Pittsburgh 0

Buffalo 9 Ottawa 2

Edmonton 4 Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4 Montreal 1

N.Y. Islanders 3 New Jersey 0

Dallas 4 Washington 3 OT

Minnesota 5 St. Louis 1

Nashville 1 Boston 0

Vegas 3 Carolina 0

Los Angeles 4 Columbus 1

San Jose 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

AHL

Laval 2 Utica 1 (OT)

Charlotte 3 Providence 2

Chicago 4 Manitoba 1

Iowa 2 Rockford 1 (SO)

Bridgeport 5 Springfield 2

Rochester 4 Hershey 1

Syracuse 6 Belleville 1

Grand Rapids 2 Milwaukee 1

Lehigh Valley 3 Binghamton 2 (OT)

Hartford 3 WB/Scranton 2

Ontario 4 San Diego 2

San Antonio 4 Stockton 0

Colorado 5 Tucson 1

Bakersfield 4 Texas 3

NBA

Philadelphia 109 Detroit 99

Charlotte 126 Cleveland 94

Indiana 102 Boston 101

Atlanta 123 Miami 118

Houston 96 Chicago 88

San Antonio 109 New Orleans 95

Denver 103 Utah 88

L.A. Lakers 114 Portland 110

