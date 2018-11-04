Loading articles...

One dead after two light planes collide mid-air over Ottawa

Last Updated Nov 4, 2018 at 2:29 pm EST

Area where one of two planes is believed to have crash-landed following a mid-air collision in the west end of Ottawa

Paramedics say one person is dead after two small planes collided mid-air in Ottawa on Sunday morning.

Ottawa police say the collision occurred over the west end of the city just after 10 a.m.

Staff Sgt. Jamie Harper says one plane then crashed into a field and the other managed to land at the Ottawa International Airport.

A spokesman for Ottawa paramedics, Marc-Antoine Deschamps, says one person who was in the plane that crashed in the field was pronounced dead on scene.

Deschamps says no injuries were reported from the other plane.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the plane at the airport sustained minor damage.

Police say it is not yet known how many people were aboard each aircraft.

Police have closed a section of McGee Side Road between the westbound off ramp of Highway 417 and William Mooney Road.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.