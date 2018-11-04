Greiss stops 35 shots, Islanders blank Devils 3-0

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Thomas Greiss made 35 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

It was Greiss’ ninth career shutout. Dating to Oct. 28, Greiss has allowed just four goals on 114 shots.

Jordan Eberle, Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield scored for New York, which improved to 6-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division this season. Josh Bailey had two assists to extend his point streak to eight games.

New Jersey lost for the sixth time in seven games after opening the season with four wins. Keith Kinkaid had 30 saves.

The Devils came up empty on two early power-play chances before Eberle tapped in Anders Lee’s rebound on the power play 7:43 into the game.

Nelson got his team-leading seventh goal of the season with 4:54 left, and Mayfield sealed the win with an empty-netter.

STARS 4, CAPITALS 3, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jason Spezza and Tyler Pitlick scored 10 seconds apart, Jason Dickinson had the overtime winner and Dallas beat Washington to win its third straight.

Dickinson scored 3:17 into overtime to salvage two points for Dallas, which also got a goal from captain Jamie Benn and is finally finding its game under first-year coach Jim Montgomery. Ben Bishop stopped 29 shots to beat the Capitals for just the third time in 12 games.

Bishop allowed sharp-angle, short-side goals to Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov during an inconsistent performance. Brett Connolly also scored for Washington, batting the puck out of the air before Bishop could get back to glove it away.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby made 32 saves and stopped Tyler Seguin on a penalty shot in overtime but lost to the Stars for the fifth time in eight games.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season and 16th overall to help Toronto blank high-scoring Pittsburgh.

Morgan Rielly scored twice and John Tavares had a goal and an assist to help Toronto improve to 6-0 on the road. The Maple Leafs are averaging an NHL-best 5.4 goals on the road. Zach Hyman and Patrick Marleau also scored and Kasperi Kapanen had two assists.

The Maple Leafs picked up their first win with star forward Auston Matthews out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Toronto scored just one goal in each of its two straight regulation losses without Matthews, who has 10 goals and 16 points in 11 games.

Evgeni Malkin saw his nine-game point streak end for the Penguins, losers of three straight.

Matt Murray made 26 saves for Pittsburgh.

SABRES 9, SENATORS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville each had two goals and an assist to lead Buffalo.

Conor Sheary, Casey Mittlestadt, Patrik Berglund and Zemgus Girgensons added a goal and an assist apiece, Kyle Okposo also scored, Jack Eichel had three assists and Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pominville extended his point streak to seven games, his longest since 2014, after being honoured in a pregame ceremony for playing his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night in Ottawa.

Max McCormick and Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa and Mike McKenna stopped 25 shots after replacing Craig Anderson in goal late in the first period. The Senators have lost five of their last six

LIGHTNING 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals to lead Tampa Bay.

J.T. Miller and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Lightning, winners of nine of 13 games this season. Anton Stralman had three assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his dominant start in the nets, finishing with 34 saves in his seventh victory.

Max Domi scored the only goal for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 32 saves in the loss.

The Lightning improved to 6-0-0 against Eastern Conference opponents this season.

OILERS 4, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Brodziak scored his first two goals of the season and star centre Connor McDavid extended his points streak to seven games for Edmonton.

Drake Caggiula and Alex Chiasson also scored for Edmonton, which has won five of its last six. McDavid and Jujhar Khaira had two assists each and Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves.

McDavid has five goals and five assists during his run.

Jacob de la Rose, defenceman Danny DeKeyser and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, which had won three straight. Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots.

WILD 5, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eric Staal got his 400th career goal to lead Minnesota.

Staal became just the 96th player in NHL history to reach the milestone, accomplishing the feat less than five minutes into the game. He joined Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Marleau, Ilya Kovalchuk, Sidney Crosby, and Marian Gaborik as the only active players with the mark.

Nick Seeler, J.T. Brown, Matt Dumba and Eric Fehr also scored for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk stopped 15 shots.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis, and Jake Allen finished with 40 saves.

SHARKS 4, FLYERS 3, OT

SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier got his second goal of the game 13 seconds into overtime and San Jose rallied to beat Philadelphia.

Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton also scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones finished with 22 saves.

Nolan Patrick, Jordan Weal and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which was looking to sweep the California portion of its trip after beating Anaheim and Los Angeles earlier in the week. Oskar Lindblom had two assists and Cal Pickard stopped 29 shots in his third start.

Meier’s winning goal was his 11th on the season, and eighth in his last seven games.

KINGS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Brown had a goal and two assists, Jack Campbell made 26 saves and Los Angeles got just its second win in the last nine games.

The Kings led 2-1 in the third period when they put the game away with a pair of short-handed goals 57 seconds apart. Anze Kopitar got his own rebound and went top shelf on Sergei Bobrovsky at 7:46 for the right wing’s fourth goal of the season. Brown put it away less than a minute later on a penalty shot, which was Los Angeles’ first of the year.

Alex Iafallo and Jeff Carter also scored for the Kings, who are 4-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Zach Werenski had the Blue Jackets’ lone goal and Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

FLAMES 5, BLACKHAWKS 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan, Michael Frolik and Mikael Backlund scored in the third period, and Calgary again rallied for a late victory.

Monahan finished with two goals and Matthew Tkachuk also scored as Calgary got its fifth win this season when trailing after two periods. Anaheim (two) is the only other NHL team with more than one win when behind after 40 minutes.

David Rittich had 12 saves to help the Flames win their fourth straight.

Jonathan Toews got his 300th career goal, and Jan Rutta and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blackhawks, who went 0-3-0 on a three-game trip to Western Canada. Corey Crawford stopped 36 shots, including 18 of the 20 he faced in the third period.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, HURRICANES 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury got his 50th career shutout, Brad Hunt and William Carrier scored their first goals of the season, and Vegas beat Carolina.

Fleury, who earlier this season moved into 10th place on the all-time list for victories, stopped 34 shots. The 15-year veteran now has 410 wins, and is the 29th goaltender in NHL history to record 50 shutouts.

Ryan Reaves also scored for the Golden Knights.

Carolina’s Scott Darling made 21 saves.

PREDATORS 1, BRUINS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pekka Rinne celebrated his 36th birthday and a new contract extension Saturday night by shutting out Boston.

Rinne stopped 26 shots to notch his 53rd career shutout and second this season. The Predators announced before the game that they had signed the Vezina Trophy winner to a two-year extension worth $10 million taking him through the 2020-21 season, and Rinne went out and won his 316 career victory.

Roman Josi scored the lone goal for Nashville, which won its third straight to stay atop the league standings.

Boston lost for the second time in three games after managing only six shots in the third period. Rinne stopped Brad Marchand’s wrister with 44 seconds left. Jaroslav Halak made 39 saves in his fifth start in seven games for Boston.