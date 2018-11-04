TORONTO – Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Poloz in the UK

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz will give a speech to the Canada-UK Chamber of Commerce in England on Monday. Soft wage growth numbers from Statistics Canada on Friday have some economists predicting a slower rise in interest rates.

Housing numbers

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. to release its fall 2018 housing market outlook on Tuesday. The agency is also expected to release preliminary housing start data for October on Thursday.

Manulife earnings

Manulife Financial Corp. expected to release its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The insurer announced last week that it is reinsuring some of its businesses and boosting the company’s quarterly dividend by 14 per cent.

Back to the internet

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. releases its third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The retailer recently relaunched home delivery for its e-commerce business across the country, after abandoning e-commerce almost a decade ago.

Magna earnings

Magna International will hold its third-quarter conference call on Thursday. The earnings come in the wake of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement which includes changes for the auto sector including new rules for auto parts.