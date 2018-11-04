Date for Bruce McArthur murder trial to be set Monday

A trial date is expected to be set for alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur during a court appearance on Monday.

The 67-year-old landscaper is facing eight counts of first-degree murder.

McArthur waived his right to a preliminary hearing during his last appearance on October 22, which meant the case would go directly to trial.

The remains of seven men were found buried in planters at a property in Leaside where McArthur provided landscaping services. The remains of an eighth possible victim were found in a ravine near the same property.

Many of the victims had ties to the city’s gay village in the Church and Wellesley streets area.

Lead detective Hank Idsinga says he doesn’t believe there are any more possible victims.

McArthur has been in custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke since he was arrested on Jan. 18.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.