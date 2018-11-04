CUPW rotating strike hits Canada Post Scarborough distribution centre

Canada Post workers in Scarborough walked off the job on Sunday in the latest round of rotating strikes staged by the union.

The walkout by Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) at the York Distribution Centre will affect parcel delivery from downtown Toronto north up to Newmarket and east to Port Hope.

“We are entering our third week of rotating strikes because management stills refuses to address the urgent health and safety issues that have left postal workers the most injured group of workers in the federal sector,” said CUPW National President Mike Palecek.

Canada Post says the rotating strikes have shut down operations in more than 70 communities across the country, including the three largest processing facilities in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal for at least 48 hours.

“Mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in impacted areas while the union continues their strike activity,” Canada Post said in a statement. “As a result, customers could see delays of several days.”

The union and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for two bargaining units after 10 months of negotiations. Last month, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu appointed Morton Mitchnick, a former chairman of the Ontario Labour Relations Board, to help the two parties resolve their differences.