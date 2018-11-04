Loading articles...

1 man injured in Scarborough stabbing

A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

One man is in hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough overnight.

Police responded to a call at Glendower Circuit near Finch Avenue and Birchmount Road just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Several men were reportedly fighting outside an apartment building.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but non-life threatening.

There is no word on suspects at this time.

 

