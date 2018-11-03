Composite sketch released after alleged sex assault near York University

Police have released a composite sketch of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman near York University.

Investigators say a 20-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted while walking near Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

She fought off the man and escaped.

The man is described as black, 20 to 25 years old, five feet nine to five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a dark grey loose toque pulled down to his eyes, a light-coloured shirt, a dark bomber-style jacket down to his waist, and tight dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.