Man accused of sex assault on bus at Victoria Park Station

Police have released security camera photos of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a TTC bus at Victoria Park Station.

The 28-year-old woman said it happened around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 26.

The man was last seen in the station, near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

He is 30 to 35 years old, five feet three inches tall, with a medium build, short black hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.