Scores and Schedule

Friday’s Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Ottawa 24, Toronto 9
NHL
Florida 4, Winnipeg 2
Vancouver 7, Colorado 6, OT
Arizona 4, Carolina 3, OT
—
AHL
Syracuse 5, Belleville 4
Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO
Cleveland 7, Toronto 6, SO
Charlotte 4, Providence 3
Hershey 4, Rochester 2
Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2
Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT
WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 3
Utica 3, Laval 1
Manitoba 5, Chicago 4
Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Colorado 3, Tucson 2
San Jose 3, San Antonio 1
—
NBA
L.A. Clippers 120, Orlando 95
Houston 119, Brooklyn 111
Indiana 107, Chicago 105
Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111
New York 118, Dallas 106
Memphis 110, Utah 100
Toronto 107, Phoenix 98
Golden State 116, Minnesota 99
—
Saturday’s Games
(All times Eastern)
—
CFL
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Calgary at B.C., 10 p.m.
—
NHL
Ottawa at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
—
AHL
Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
—
NBA
Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10 p.m.
—