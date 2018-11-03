Man, 23, wanted for attempted murder in New Toronto bar stabbing

A 23-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing at a Mimico bar last weekend.

Toronto police were called to the Konrad Lounge on Lake Shore Boulevard West near Islington Avenue around 3 a.m. last Sunday.

It’s alleged two men were involved in an altercation when the victim was stabbed several times.

The man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with critical injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Tamar Gayle of Toronto is wanted on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.