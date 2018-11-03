Loading articles...

Friday's Games

Last Updated Nov 3, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

Friday’s Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa 24, Toronto 9

NHL

Florida 4, Winnipeg 2

Vancouver 7, Colorado 6, OT

Arizona 4, Carolina 3, OT

AHL

Syracuse 5, Belleville 4

Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

Cleveland 7, Toronto 6, SO

Charlotte 4, Providence 3

Hershey 4, Rochester 2

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2

Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 3

Utica 3, Laval 1

Manitoba 5, Chicago 4

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Colorado 3, Tucson 2

San Jose 3, San Antonio 1

NBA

L.A. Clippers 120, Orlando 95

Houston 119, Brooklyn 111

Indiana 107, Chicago 105

Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111

New York 118, Dallas 106

Memphis 110, Utah 100

Toronto 107, Phoenix 98

Golden State 116, Minnesota 99

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.