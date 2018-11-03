Friday’s Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Ottawa 24, Toronto 9
NHL
Florida 4, Winnipeg 2
Vancouver 7, Colorado 6, OT
Arizona 4, Carolina 3, OT
—
AHL
Syracuse 5, Belleville 4
Iowa 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO
Cleveland 7, Toronto 6, SO
Charlotte 4, Providence 3
Hershey 4, Rochester 2
Springfield 3, Bridgeport 2
Binghamton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT
WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 3
Utica 3, Laval 1
Manitoba 5, Chicago 4
Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Colorado 3, Tucson 2
San Jose 3, San Antonio 1
—
NBA
L.A. Clippers 120, Orlando 95
Houston 119, Brooklyn 111
Indiana 107, Chicago 105
Oklahoma City 134, Washington 111
New York 118, Dallas 106
Memphis 110, Utah 100
Toronto 107, Phoenix 98
Golden State 116, Minnesota 99
—