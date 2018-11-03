Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
2 men charged after 21-year-old shot dead in Brampton
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 3, 2018 9:17 am EDT
Last Updated Nov 3, 2018 at 9:19 am EDT
Peel police investigate a fatal shooting on Martree Crescent in Brampton on June 21, 2018. CITYNEWS/Mehrdad Nazarahari
Two men have been charged in
a shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Brampton man last summer.
Police say the two suspects were arrested during raids on Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Brandon Hall.
Police officers responding to reports of a shooting found Hall without a pulse inside a home on Martree Crescent, near Bovaird Drive East and Southlake Boulevard, in the early hours of June 21.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.
Nineteen-year-old Evan Wright and 21-year-old Philip Fitzpatrick, both from the Brampton area, are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Saturday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
With files from News Staff
