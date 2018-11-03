Loading articles...

Blue Jays fire hitting coach Brook Jacoby, first base coach Tim Leiper

Last Updated Nov 3, 2018 at 6:00 pm EDT

Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Tim Leiper, left, yells at home plate umpire Dan Iassogna after Leiper was ejected during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on May 15, 2016. The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly made more changes to their coaching staff a week after hiring a new manager.Multiple media reports Saturday said the team had fired hitting coach Brook Jacoby and first base coach Tim Leiper. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, LM Otero

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have made more changes to their coaching staff a week after hiring a new manager.

A team spokesperson confirmed Saturday that Toronto had fired hitting coach Brook Jacoby and first base coach Tim Leiper.

The moves come one week after Toronto hired Charlie Montoyo as the 13th manager in franchise history.

Montoyo was introduced as the team’s manager earlier in the week. The former Tampa Bay Rays bench coach said in his introductory press conference that putting a coaching staff in place would be his first order of business.

Jacoby, 58, spent the last four seasons as the Blue Jays hitting coach while Leiper, 52, was hired as the team’s first base coach in 2014.

Leiper, a native of Whittier, Calif., also has ties to Canada’s national baseball team.

He was on the coaching staff of the 2004 Summer Olympic team in Athens and served as a coach on each of Canada’s four World Baseball Classic teams.

