With Trump in Montana, Sen. Jon Tester turns to 'The Dude'

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018 file photo President Donald Trump and Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale, who is running against Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., shake hands during a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar in Missoula, Mont. Rosendale has President Donald Trump and other big-name Republicans surrounding him on the campaign trail. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster,File)
BILLINGS, Mont. – Montana Senate candidate Matt Rosendale has President Donald Trump and other big-name Republicans surrounding him on the campaign trail.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester? He’s got “The Dude.”
Arguably the best-known figure to appear on Tester’s behalf this election season has been actor Jeff Bridges, a part-time Montana resident who played The Dude in the cult classic film “The Big Lebowski.”
It reflects a calculation made by some Democrats to distance themselves from mainstream party figures and appeal to more centrist voters.
That strategy is being tested by Trump’s determination to cement Republican control of the Senate and oust vulnerable Democrats in Montana, Arizona and elsewhere.
Trump plans visit the state for an unprecedented fourth time Saturday. He targeted Tester for defeat after the Democrat derailed his first nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary.