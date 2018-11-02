2 people injured in Vaughan crash

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Rutherford Road in Vaughan.

Police were called to the scene between Bathurst and Dufferin streets just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

One of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. The other driver has serious injuries.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.

Metrolinx said because of the crash, GO Transit bus service in the area is unable to use the loop at Rutherford Road.