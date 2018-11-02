Loading articles...

Thursday's Games

Last Updated Nov 2, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

NFL

San Francisco 34 Oakland 3

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 3 Pittsburgh 2 (SO)

Dallas 2 Toronto 1

Detroit 4 New Jersey 3

Montreal 6 Washington 4

Nashville 4 Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa 4 Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5 Vegas 3

Calgary 6 Colorado 5

Edmonton 4 Chicago 0

N.Y. Rangers 3 Anaheim 2 (SO)

Philadelphia 5 Los Angeles 2

Columbus 4 San Jose 1

AHL

Ontario 5 Texas 3

NBA

Denver 110 Cleveland 91

Oklahoma City 111 Charlotte 107

Philadelphia 122 L.A. Clippers 113

Sacramento 146 Atlanta 115

Boston 117 Milwaukee 113

Portland 132 New Orleans 119

