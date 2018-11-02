Threat to Vaughan school deemed unsubstantiated, police taking precautions

Police in York Region are taking precautions after a threat deemed unsubstantiated was made against a school in Vaughan.

The threat was made on social media to Westmount Collegiate Institute, located in the Bathurst Street and Highway 407 area.

“Overnight, we were made aware of concerns about a threat shared on social media,” the school said in a statement released Friday morning.

Police would not give out any details on the nature of the threat and said there is nothing to substantiate it but officers will be at the school in the morning as a precaution.

The school said regular operations will continue and students are expected to attend classes.

“I want to assure that we take these concerns very seriously, and continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our students,” the statement read.