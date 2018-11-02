Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
2 suspects sought in Bathurst and Adelaide shooting
by News Staff
Posted Nov 2, 2018 10:26 am EDT
Security image of a suspect wanted in a shooting near Bathurst and Adelaide streets in Toronto on Nov. 1, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are on the hunt for two suspects after an
early-morning shooting near the city’s entertainment district on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Bathurst and Adelaide streets around 4:30 a.m.
It was reported that two men were leaving a club in the area when they were approached by two masked men who tried to rob them.
When the victims tried to run away, the suspects shot at them multiple times.
One of the victims was shot and made his own way to hospital. He was then taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police have released security images of both suspects.
Suspect 1 is described as wearing black clothes with his hood up and a white Halloween mask with a large nose.
Suspect 2 is described as wearing a yellow sweater, dark pants and a black ski mask.
{* loginWidget *}