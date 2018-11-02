Loading articles...

Male shot multiple times near the Stockyards

Police investigate a shooting on Maybank Avenue near the Stockyards on Nov. 2, 2018. CITYNEWS

One person is in hospital after a shooting near the Stockyards.

Police were called to a home on Maybank Avenue, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue, around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics said the male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are not sure if the shooting took place inside or outside the home.

There has been no word on suspects.

Police continue to investigate.

