Prince Charles, Camilla land in Ghana on second Africa stop

ACCRA, Ghana – Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in Ghana for the second stop of their West African tour.

The royals landed Friday afternoon in Accra where they walked down a red carpet at the start of their five-day stay. High school students lined the roads from the airport waving flags to greet them.

Ahead of the visit, Prince Charles said he was delighted to be returning to Ghana which he first visited more than 40 years ago.

The British royals began their West African tour in Gambia, a former colony that has rejoined the Commonwealth following the ouster of its longtime dictator.

Prince Charles and Camilla head next to Nigeria, another former colony with a huge diaspora community in the United Kingdom.