Police name suspect in May shooting death of Christopher Reid

Toronto police have named a suspect in the May shooting death of 38-year-old Christopher Reid.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Richie Blackwood, 43, of Toronto.

He’s wanted for second-degree murder in Reid’s death.

Police said they received a call for a single vehicle collision on May 7, at around 11:55 a.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road area.

When crews arrived they found the driver, Christopher Reid, suffering from gunshot wounds. Three days later Reid died in hospital.

Detectives later determined that Reid’s vehicle, a black Hyundai Elantra, was travelling behind the suspect vehicle for some time before it stopped in the middle of the road and Reid pulled up beside it.

Police say the driver of the suspect vehicle, a late model while BMW X6, then opened fire. Reid’s vehicle travelled about 150 metres from the scene of the shooting before crashing into a fence and ended up on the lawn of a home.

Blackwood is described as five foot eight and 160 pounds with a medium build and a large mole on the tip of his nose. He has a tattoo on his left shoulder with the words: “blood line famous money” and an image of a diamond, as well as a tattoo on his left forearm of flowers.

He may also use the following aliases:

Anthony White

Randy Richards

Jason Michael Carter

Stitch Blackwood

If you know anything, contact police.