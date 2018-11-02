Police identify victims of murder-suicide in Mississauga

Police have identified the husband and wife found dead in Mississauga on Thursday, victims of an apparent murder-suicide.

Peel Regional Police were first called to Henderson Machinery Moving on Mavis Road near Central Parkway West around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a company employee had been found dead inside.

Investigators said information at that crime scene led them to a home on Cedarglen Gate, near Dundas Street West, where the body of a woman was discovered.

The male victim has been identified as 56-year-old Ross Ingberg. Police indicated on Thursday he took his own life.

The female victim has been identified as 47-year-old Linda Santos. Her death has been ruled as a homicide.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time and believe it to be an isolated incident.