Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

A woman was hit by a vehicle on Ray Lawson Boulevard in Brampton on Nov. 2, 2018. TWITTER/@Peel_Paramedics

One woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Ray Lawson Boulevard near McLaughlin Road just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

The driver remained at the scene.

This is the latest in a string of incidents involving pedestrians being struck in the GTA. In Toronto, paramedics reported 17 incidents on Thursday night, which took place over a span of four-and-a-half hours.

More to come

MaxandRuby

Again Brampton, Everyday Happening now. Winter / snow did not start yet. Will be very bad this year in the Flower city.

November 02, 2018 at 8:24 am
Alpha_Mora

So sad, this time of the year is particularly dangerous, given the darkness and gloom of early mornings and evenings. Please dress visible and don’t walk distracted. Jaywalking is a no-no, no matter the circumstances.

Motorists should be on the lookout and extra alert for pedestrians as well.

November 02, 2018 at 8:47 am
