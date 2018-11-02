Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

One woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Ray Lawson Boulevard near McLaughlin Road just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

The driver remained at the scene.

This is the latest in a string of incidents involving pedestrians being struck in the GTA. In Toronto, paramedics reported 17 incidents on Thursday night, which took place over a span of four-and-a-half hours.

