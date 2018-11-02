OHL's London Knights get defenceman Bouchard, forward Formenton back from NHL

LONDON, Ont. – The London Knights are getting two of their impact players from last season back from the NHL.

The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday that they have returned defenceman Evan Bouchard to the Ontario Hockey League team. Meanwhile, forward Alex Formenton returns after starting the season with the Ottawa Senators.

Bouchard suited up for seven games with the Oilers, scoring a goal and posting a minus-5 plus/minus rating.

The Oilers selected Bouchard 10th overall in this year’s draft. Bouchard had 25 goals, 62 assists and was plus-23 over 67 games with the Knights last season en route to being named the OHL’s defenceman of the year.

The speedy Formenton had a goal in nine games with the Senators. He had 29 goals and 19 assists in 48 games with the Knights last season, and added seven points in four playoff games.

The Senators selected Formenton in the second round, 47th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft.

Most prospects are allowed to skate in nine NHL games before being returned to a lower league without the first year of their entry-level contract kicking in.