Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,119.28, down 30.87 points).

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings. (TSX:TGOD). Health care. Up 61 cents, or 21.2 per cent to $3.49 on 21.1 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 41 cents, or 4.66 per cent, to $9.20 on 19.1 million shares.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA). Metals. Down half a cent, or four per cent, to 12 cents on 11.7 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 58 cents, or 4.92 per cent, to $11.22 on 10.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 3.6 per cent, to $2.68 on 10.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Down three cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $3.28 on 8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII.B). Down $1.84, or 8.3 per cent to $20.36. Dorel’s shares hit a near 10-year low after the company missed analyst forecasts in its latest results and warned that it is getting caught up in the trade war between the United States and China. Shares hit a low of $19.71 in Friday morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the lowest point since April 2009.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Down 34 cents to $41.19. Enbridge says it is looking at options to help clear a glut of oil in Western Canada — including reversing a condensate import pipeline but solutions will take time to put in place. The pipeline company reported adjusted earnings of $933 million in the third quarter, up from $632 million a year ago, in part because of increased crude volumes and revenue on its Mainline system out of Western Canada.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Up 53 cents to $42.03. Imperial says it earned $749 million in the third quarter to more than double its profit from last year. The company’s downstream division, which includes refining and sales, pulled in $502 million compared with $292 million for the third quarter last year. Imperial says it hit record gross production of 244,000 barrels per day at its Kearl oilsands operation, a 20 per cent increase from the previous record.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Up 12 cents to $14.62. Cameco says it earned $28 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $488 million, up from $486 million. On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it earned $15 million or four cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with an adjusted loss of $50 million or 13 cents per share a year ago.