2 stabbed, man arrested in incident near Sony's London HQ

British police say two people have been stabbed and a man has been arrested at an address in central London that is home to the offices of Sony Music.

The Metropolitan Police force said armed officers were sent to Derry St. in Kensington at about 11 a.m. local time Friday and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

It says the incident is not being treated as terrorism and there’s no evidence guns were involved.

The condition of the two victims was not immediately known.

