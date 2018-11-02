High school apologizes after student pep rally kissing prank goes wrong

CALGARY – Educators, some students and parents are red-faced after a kissing prank at a Calgary high school prep rally went wrong.

On Thursday people gathered at Western Canada High School for a rally in support of school sports teams.

During the event male student athletes were blindfolded and told they would be kissed by female student athletes, whom they would then try to identify.

As a prank their mothers kissed the blindfolded male students instead, but as a joke one of the kisses that was captured on video and shared online appeared to go too far.

The problem is that some people who have watched what happened weren’t aware that the kiss was a joke.

The school is apologizing for the prank and says it will never happen again.

“The activity was intended to be good-natured; however it did not play out as intended,” said a statement to parents Friday by the school’s principal.

“I would like to apologize for the activity, in hindsight, the school regrets how this unfolded. We recognize that these activities are not appropriate and will not be repeated.

“We have also reached out to the family involved to provide support. These types of pranks will no longer be allowed to occur and we sincerely regret any embarrassment this has caused.”

The Calgary Board of Education also said the prank was inappropriate.

In a statement, the board said that pep rallies should be celebratory in nature and promote school culture.

“They should celebrate student success and ensure dignity of all participants.” (CTV Calgary)