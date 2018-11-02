Ford unveils ‘Open for Business’ sign at U.S. border crossing

Premier Doug Ford unveiled his first “Open for Business” sign at a border crossing with the United States on Friday.

Ford and several of his ministers were on hand for the event at a bridge in Point Edward, just north of Sarnia.

The premier pulled a black cloth off the sign to reveal the blue and white placard which reads, “Welcome to Ontario; Open for Business.”

“Ah, doesn’t that sign look beautiful,” he said.

Premier Ford unveils his first ‘Open for business’ sign at a border crossing north off Sarnia. He called it “A quality sign” Still no word on what the signs are costing. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/E7CXkSOgaK — Richard Southern (@richard680news) November 2, 2018

Ford first mentioned the idea for the signs during the provincial election campaign, and last week he announced they would be going up. He said Friday there will be 12 in total.

“You’ve been hearing for months that we’re going to put signs right across every single border in Ontario to tell the world, and especially our great neighbours to the south, that Ontario is open for business,” he said.

It’s still not clear how much the signs are costing taxpayers.

Ford told 680 NEWS reporter Richard Southern on Monday he would find out the cost, but neither his office nor his ministers have revealed the numbers.