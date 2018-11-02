Loading articles...

Energy sector weighs on Toronto stocks, loonie trades lower against U.S. dollar

Last Updated Nov 2, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT

Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index moved lower in late-morning trading as oil prices lost ground and the energy sector moved down.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.55 points at 15,114.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.24 points at 25,310.50. The S&P 500 index was down 10.60 points at 2,729.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 66.37 points at 7,367.69

The Canadian dollar traded lower at 76.31 cents US compared with an average of 76.41 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was down 53 cents at US$63.16 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.20 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.60 at US$1,234.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 8.35 cents at US$2.80 a pound.

