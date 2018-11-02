Dorel shares sink on fall in earnings and warning about trade tariffs

MONTREAL – Dorel Industries Inc. shares hit a near 10-year low after the company missed analyst forecasts in its latest results and warned that it is getting caught up in the trade war between the United States and China.

Shares hit a low of $19.71 in Friday morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the lowest point since April 2009. They rose slightly in later trading but were down $1.95 or 8.8 per cent at $20.25.

The Montreal-based company says U.S. tariffs of 10 per cent on Chinese imports mainly affects its home furnishings and sports products businesses.

However, the company is worried that the tariffs imposed in September on thousands of products could reach 25 per cent in the new year without an agreement.

Chief executive Martin Schwartz says at that level, higher selling prices could impact consumer demand in the longer term.

Earlier this year, Dorel was forced to write off a US$3.8 million bad debt expense because of the bankruptcy and liquidation of U.S. retailer Toys “R” Us.

Dorel says its third-quarter net income fell nearly 28 per cent to US$9.6 million or 29 cents per diluted share.

Excluding one-time items, it earned US$11 million or 34 cents per share in adjusted profits. That’s three cents below forecasts of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Eikon and compared with US$14.5 million or 45 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenues grew 4.3 per cent to US$670.1 million, from US$642.6 million.

