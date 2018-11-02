Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Brooklyn synagogue desecrated with anti-Semitic graffiti
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2018 12:51 pm EDT
Last Updated Nov 2, 2018 at 1:40 pm EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The desecration of a Brooklyn synagogue with anti-Semitic graffiti has prompted the cancellation of a political event with a star of Comedy Central’s “Broad City.”
Police say epithets such as “Kill All Jews” were found in the halls and stairwells at Union Temple at around 8 p.m. Thursday.
The audience was sent home shortly after “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer was to start interviewing activists and politicians at the Prospect Heights synagogue’s theatre.
The vandalism happened days after a gunman killed 11 Jews in Pittsburgh. Similar graffiti was found at Brooklyn Heights homes Tuesday night.
Police will be out in force citywide for Friday and Saturday services.
City Councilman Brad Lander says Jews won’t be deterred by “thuggish and hateful people.”
