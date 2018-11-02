Loading articles...

BMO expanding role of Brian Tobin at the bank, names him vice-chairman

Last Updated Nov 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm EDT

Former Newfoundland premier and cabinet minister Brian Tobin speaks during an Economic Club of Canada luncheon in Toronto on December 15 2014. BMO Financial Group is expanding the role of Brian Tobin and making the former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador vice-chair at the bank. Tobin has served as vice-chair at BMO Capital Markets since April 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – BMO Financial Group is expanding the role of Brian Tobin and making the former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador vice-chairman at the bank.

Tobin has served as vice-chairman at BMO Capital Markets since April 2013.

In the new job, Tobin will report to Darryl White, chief executive of BMO Financial Group.

He will provide senior relationship management for corporate, government and institutional clients.

Tobin was premier of Newfoundland and Labrador from 1996 to 2000.

Before taking the provincial helm, he also served as a federal cabinet minister in several portfolios.

