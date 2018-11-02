Loading articles...

Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch

Last Updated Nov 2, 2018 at 3:20 pm EDT

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, actor Alec Baldwin waits to speak during the Iowa Democratic Party's Fall Gala, in Des Moines, Iowa. Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot. Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.

Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

