Woman killed in mid-town collision

A woman is dead following a crash in mid-town during the Thursday evening rush hour.

Police say a car lost control and struck several other vehicles, including a TTC bus, around 5 p.m. in the area of Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Paramedics say they transported a woman in her 40s to hospital in life-threatening condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Paramedics also said they transported another person to hospital with serious injuries.