Wednesday's Games

Last Updated Nov 1, 2018 at 3:20 am EDT

NHL

Vancouver 4 Chicago 2

AHL

Belleville 2 Laval 1

Stockton 4 Bakersfield 3

NBA

Brooklyn 120 Detroit 119 (OT)

Denver 108 Chicago 107 (OT)

Indiana 107 New York 101

Minnesota 128 Utah 125

Golden State 131 New Orleans 121

L.A. Lakers 114 Dallas 113

San Antonio 120 Phoenix 90

