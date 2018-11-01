US construction spending flat in September

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo workers labor on scaffolding below the Route 495 viaduct ahead of a project to remodel the bridge which feeds into the Lincoln Tunnel in North Bergen, N.J. On Thursday, Nov. 1, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in September. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
WASHINGTON – Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September. It is the weakest showing since June, as an increase in home construction was offset by a slide in spending on government projects.
The Commerce Department says that the flat reading for September followed a 0.8 per cent rise in August.
The strength last month was driven by a 0.6 per cent increase in residential construction and a smaller 0.1 per cent increase in nonresidential activity, which pushed this category to an all-time high. However, these gains were offset by a 0.9 per cent drop in spending on government projects.
The increase in residential construction featured an 8.7 per cent jump in apartment construction, which offset a 0.8 per cent drop in single-family homes.